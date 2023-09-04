21,000 Shares in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Trinseo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trinseo by 36.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after buying an additional 333,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 12.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Trinseo Price Performance

TSE traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. 367,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.68). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 70.09% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $962.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.16%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

