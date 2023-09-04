40,600 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Emergent BioSolutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,316,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. 2,771,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,833. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $263.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.08). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 56.63%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

