1,900 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,090 shares of company stock worth $39,767,452. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 192.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

