Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after buying an additional 31,288 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 35,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

UTHR stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,130. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

