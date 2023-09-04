Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Commercial Metals by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Commercial Metals by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Commercial Metals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,465. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.