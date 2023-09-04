Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,066,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.