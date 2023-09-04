Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 84,035 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,035 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises approximately 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $183,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
CCEP traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,430. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
