Antara Capital LP Invests $26 Million in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG)

Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000,000. United Homes Group accounts for about 1.0% of Antara Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Antara Capital LP owned about 0.10% of United Homes Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

UHG traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,743. United Homes Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10.

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.09 million during the quarter.

In other United Homes Group news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 123,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,415,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,959,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.

