Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,980 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.99% of Iron Mountain worth $152,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $224,698,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after buying an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $586,605.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,506,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $586,605.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,506,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,274 shares of company stock worth $7,233,950 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

NYSE IRM traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 759,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,449. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.