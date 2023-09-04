Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,781 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $122,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

EMR traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

