Antara Capital LP Sells 1,319,310 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Antara Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319,310 shares during the period. GAN accounts for 0.1% of Antara Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Antara Capital LP owned 3.29% of GAN worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in GAN by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,361. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). GAN had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 124.36%. The business had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN

