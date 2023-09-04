Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.97.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ traded up $3.74 on Monday, hitting $391.14. 339,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.