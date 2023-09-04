Cobak Token (CBK) Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $41.30 million and approximately $654,688.04 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,259,713 tokens. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

