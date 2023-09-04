Worldcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $137.31 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00004137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $137.31 million and $61.65 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,481,183 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 128,459,121.69467735 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.14032965 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $47,353,590.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

