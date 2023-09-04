Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.63. 425,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,214. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.90. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

