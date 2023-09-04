Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $162.55. The company had a trading volume of 356,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,407. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.