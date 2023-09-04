Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 2,135 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AME traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.65. 471,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,143. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

