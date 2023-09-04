Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 3,956 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $557.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $538.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

