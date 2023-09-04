Price Jennifer C. Reduces Position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Price Jennifer C. lowered its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,289 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C. owned about 0.36% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

BLFY traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 74,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $240.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.83 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.17.

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

