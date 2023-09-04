Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 9,024 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

IWF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.99. 654,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

