Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $301,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after buying an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,762,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $9.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,222.50. The stock had a trading volume of 136,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,268.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,376.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

