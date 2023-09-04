Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,834 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.88. 1,066,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,666. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average of $156.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
