Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.56. 7,725,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,036. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. DA Davidson increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.03.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

