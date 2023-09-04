Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $11,152,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,826,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,890,000 after buying an additional 933,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $45.98. 3,676,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,925. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
