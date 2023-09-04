Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 8,101 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $36.94. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a market cap of $225.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

