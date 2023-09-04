Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $784,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after buying an additional 9,923,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after buying an additional 2,887,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after buying an additional 2,041,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,127,000 after buying an additional 1,020,301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:EFG traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 313,789 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

