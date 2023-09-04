Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,564 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp comprises about 0.9% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

SYBT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.55. 61,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,301. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

