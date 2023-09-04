Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,675 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.64. 1,311,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

