Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,234 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96,761 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.27. 2,610,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

