Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Has $1.28 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 164.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,647,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,025,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 876,444 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 650.8% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 840,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 728,817 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 699,034 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. 2,527,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,114,546. The company has a market cap of $976.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.46. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $228.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -0.38%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

