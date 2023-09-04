20,800 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.72. 861,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.58.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

