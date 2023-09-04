Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Algonquin Power & Utilities makes up about 0.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $13.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -113.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CSFB reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

