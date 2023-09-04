Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,000. Waste Management accounts for 8.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.01. 1,217,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $174.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

