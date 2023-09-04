Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $800,000 in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 46,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Wolverine World Wide accounts for approximately 0.6% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 9.0 %

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.