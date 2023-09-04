Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Arconic accounts for 0.7% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. 4,377,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

