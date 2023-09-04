Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Sells 186,400 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 186,400 shares during the period. Transocean comprises approximately 0.6% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Transocean by 8,124.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 42.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $8.46. 19,484,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,727,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.86.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

