Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $821,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Installed Building Products comprises about 0.7% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.30. The stock had a trading volume of 158,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,577. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.69 and a 12-month high of $158.18. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

