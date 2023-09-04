56,900 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Purchased by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for 0.6% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,811 shares of company stock worth $6,579,004. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $16.40. 6,328,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,142,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

