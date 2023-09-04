Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,900 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Coinbase Global makes up 0.7% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,676,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,510,359. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $1,664,582.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,058 shares of company stock worth $25,465,053 in the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

