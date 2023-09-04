Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Science Applications International accounts for about 2.1% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,769 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 52,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.02. 225,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

