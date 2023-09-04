Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Blackstone by 14.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,593,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,882. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $109.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

