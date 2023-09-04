Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217,222 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Arch Capital Group worth $59,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $77.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

