Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 22,372 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,372 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,276. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

