TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after buying an additional 1,981,344 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,032,000 after purchasing an additional 852,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,774,000 after buying an additional 364,483 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.88. 903,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.