Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases Shares of 3,982 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

