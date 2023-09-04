Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. True Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $979,499.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $979,499.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,018,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107,826 shares of company stock valued at $285,573,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

ABNB traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,578. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

