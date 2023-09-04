O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 70,652 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $46,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,380 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BK traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,147,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.