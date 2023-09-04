Cqs Us LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Cqs Us LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Ur-Energy comprises about 1.7% of Cqs Us LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ur-Energy news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 79,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $88,710.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ur-Energy news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $64,281.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,206.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 79,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $88,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,619 shares in the company, valued at $665,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,257 shares of company stock worth $435,522. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN URG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,677. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $357.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 9.31.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.32.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

