Perennial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.28. 2,583,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,111. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

