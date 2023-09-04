Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 19,530 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,701,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,562. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

